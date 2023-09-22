Traditional Authority (TA) Mtema of Lilongwe has expressed concern over the tendency by some people in his area who are selling customary land to foreigners despite efforts made to terminate it.

Mtema made the sentiments Thursday during land registration sensitisation campaign organised by Ministry of Lands with support from Centre for Environmental Policy for Advocacy (CEPA).

The campaign is aimed at sensitising land rights and restricting people from selling customary land.

Mtema was concerned with the rate at which people are selling land in Lilongwe Rural West saying the practice poses a great danger to the future generation.

“The foreigners are coming with different tricks to take our land. I urge you to safeguard it because if we continue selling our land we will end up being slaves in our own country,” he said.

Ministry of Lands Senior Lands Officer, Harris Kunchulesi, said the ministry has embarked on land awareness campaigns in the district in order to reduce the tendency of selling land to foreigners.

The new amended Land Law of 2022 is giving ownership of land to Malawians.

Reported by Harold Mtepatepa