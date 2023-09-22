In a landmark development, the African Development Bank and Google have officially cemented their partnership with a Letter of Intent, signaling a resolute commitment to drive digital transformation in Africa. This momentous agreement was formalized during the Global Africa Business Initiative held at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The essence of this collaboration lies in their collective dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technologies, expanding and enhancing infrastructure, and honing the skills and talents of individuals across the continent.

Both entities have a proven track record of fostering the evolution of digital landscapes. Over the past decade, the African Development Bank has invested a substantial $1.9 billion in projects that prioritize the growth of broadband infrastructure, the establishment of conducive policy and regulatory frameworks, the cultivation of digital competencies, and the nurturing of innovative technology startups.

Reflecting on this journey, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, remarked, “Our progression from a mere 2% telephony penetration in 1998 to today’s era of 4G, 5G, and AI represents monumental advancement. With 70% of sub-Saharan Africans aged under 30, our focus is squarely on catalyzing businesses to generate employment opportunities and offer groundbreaking solutions.”

Photo show the African Development Bank (AfDB) headquarter in Abidjan on September 17, 2015. AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images)

Google, a longstanding partner in Africa’s economic growth and digital transformation, first made a significant foray into the region in 2005 when it invested in the Seacom cable, a crucial submarine telecommunications initiative. Since then, Google has steadfastly championed digital transformation by lending support to talent development, fostering innovation, bolstering infrastructure, and advocating for regulatory improvements across the African landscape.

By uniting forces with the African Development Bank, Google is set to provide technical expertise aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises to digitize their operations, secure financing, master digital marketing, and propel the development of the private sector.

Dr. James Manyika, Google’s Senior Vice President of Research, Technology & Society, articulated their vision, stating, “With advanced technologies like AI, the most profound transformation is yet to come. Collaboration will be pivotal if Africa is to seize this opportunity, ensuring inclusive development for all. We are thrilled to collaborate with the African Development Bank as we work diligently toward our shared commitment.”

This groundbreaking partnership between the African Development Bank and Google is poised to usher in a new era of digital prosperity and innovation on the African continent. As these two powerhouses combine their expertise and resources, the potential for transformative impact in various sectors is boundless, promising a brighter digital future for Africa and its people.