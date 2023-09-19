Police in Machinga have launched a manhunt to apprehend unknown criminals suspected to have tampered with a graveyard and exhumed the body of a herbalist who was murdered a week ago.

Public Relations Officer for Eastern Region of Police Superintendent Patrick Mussa has confirmed to Malawi24.

Superintendent Mussa has told Malawi24 that the incident happened on September 18, 2023, at Maliyana village in the area of Traditional Authority Sale in the district.

He further said that on September 10, 2023, a Mozambican herbalist, Armando Sammussone aged 33, was stabbed to death by a fellow herbalist Daud Afia(adult) who is still at large.

Sammussone’s remains were buried in the same village as relatives to the deceased could not be traced.

Surprisingly, unknown people on September 18, 2023, invaded the graveyard, tampered with the tomb before exhuming the corpse and later moving it to approximately 50 meters away from the actual burial place.

An analysis of the corpse was made by a medical practitioner, accompanied by police detectives, who found that all the external body parts were intact, and the body was reburied

The motive behind the act is not known, as police have instituted an investigation into the matter to establish the motive and consequently arrest those involved.