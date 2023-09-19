Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda has ordered the release of activist Bon Kalindo and has faulted Malawi Police over the arrest of the activist.

Malawi Police arrested on Friday, accusing him of not honouring his bail conditions in a case in which he is accused of publishing false news likely to cause alarm and public panic.

Yesterday, he appeared before court where his lawyer made two applications over the manner in which police obtained and executed Kalindo’s arrest warrant

This afternoon, magistrate Nyirenda described the execution of the warrant of arrest against Kalindo as unprocedural in regards to the criminal procedure and evidence code.

The magistrate noted that Kalindo was not shown the arrest warrant at the time of his arrest and was not informed about the reasons for his arrest.

According to the court, the state was supposed to summon Kalindo and hear why he was not reporting as per bail conditions before effecting the warrant of arrest.

Nyirenda has since suspended the warrant of arrest against the activist.

Kalindo in a 2021 interview claimed of having knowledge of people who kill persons with albinism in Malawi but didn’t mention names. He was arrested and later granted bail. Police say Kalindo has not been honouring his bail condition of appearing at Police headquarters every fortnight. According to Police, Kalindo last showed up in April this year.

Kalindo was also arrested last month for not honouring his bail conditions in a case in which he is accused of illegal electricity connection.

The crackdown on Kalindo comes as he has been organising demonstrations demanding the resignation of President Lazarus Chakwera.