A 23-year-old motorcyclist in Ntchisi has survived with serious injuries after his motorcycle collided head-on with a Nissan Tiida yesterday along Ntchisi-Malomo Road.

Constable Glory Kondowe, Ntchisi Police Station spokesperson, has identified the motorcyclist as Jonas Mpumulo.

Reports indicate that the motorcyclist who was coming from Ntchisi Trading Centre heading Malomo, at Ntchisi Police Station hit the said motor vehicle which was joining the main road being driven by William Ndundu.

Following the impact, Mpumulo sustained fracture of the left Tibia and deep cut on the chin and was rushed to Ntchisi District Hospital where he is receiving treaty.

Meanwhile, police in the district are urging all road users to observe traffic rules and regulations to avoid such accidents.

Jonas Mpumulo comes from Tiferankhani village, Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi.