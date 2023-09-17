Bishop of the Zomba Diocese, the Very Rev. Alfred Chaima, has opened annual conference of Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) in the diocese with a call for the women to be of strong faith on issues to do with Catholic church.

The Bishop made the call at Zomba Cathedral during a mass to mark the opening of a conference for the CWO held at St. Peters Major Seminary in the district.

He said women make a strong pillar of the church hence the need for CWO to stand firm in serving the church with all determination, knowledge and skills.

“Never fall back. Stand firm in the Christian faith and make sure you work within the interest Zomba Diocese in order to fulfill it’s pastoral obligations,” the bishop added.

The newly consecrated Bishop of the Zomba Diocese also thanked the CWO for playing active role in resource mobilisation meant to develop the diocese.

He therefore wished the CWO fruitful discussions as they are meeting for the annual conference on top of cerebrating 50 years of CWO’s existence.

Guest of honour at the conference, Deunizia Thunyani Murimu advised members of the CWO to remain united and focused other than concentration on issues that would divide them apart at the expense of their mission to progress in the women ministry.

She also called on women to support Catholic priests and sisters in their ministry to serve the church.

CWO Chairperson in the Zomba Dioceses, Christina Lakiyoni said the conference will among other things discuss ways and means of strengthening CWO, women role in the church and society, positivity and negativity of social media on the christian society.

Representatives of women from 20 parishes in the Diocese are attending the women conference at St. Peters Major Seminary.