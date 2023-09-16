A female inmate from Mzuzu Prison, Yvonne Kalimona, has scored 21 points in the 2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination.

According to the Malawi Prison Services, no female inmate has ever scored such impressive points.

“For the first time in the history of Prison reformatory schools, a female inmate,Yvonne Kalimona from Mzuzu Prison has scored 21 points,” says the service.

Out of 97 inmates who sat for the 2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination, 51 inmates have passed which represents 52.5%.

Meanwhile, the highest scoring candidate is Paul Isaab Tembo from Maula Prison who got 17 points.

Zomba Central Prison has registered an impressive pass rate of 64% with the highest candidate scoring 22 points.

Recently, President Lazarus Chakwera pardoned two inmates for their outstanding performance in the 2022 MSCE examination.