The department of Climate Change and Meteorological Service has warned people to avoid drinking alcohol, as it is hot in most parts of the country.

The department says alcohol causes dehydration hence the need to avoid it.

The department has also indicated that the sunny, hot weather has been influenced by warm easterly air mass.

“As sunny conditions have returned, let us avoid alcohol as it causes dehydration and let us also avoid spending too much time in the sun,” says the department.

It is expected to be sunny, hazy and very hot this afternoon in the Shire valley areas and in the Southern Highlands it is expected to be mostly sunny, hazy and hot as well.

In the Central areas, it is expected to be sunny, occasionally windy, dusty and hazy this afternoon and in the Lakeshore areas, it is expected to be mostly sunny, hot and hazy as well.

Meanwhile, in the Northern areas, it is expected to be mostly sunny, and general hot conditions are expected, as the temperature is at a minimum of 15°C and Maximum 27°C.