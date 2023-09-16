The 2023 TNM Super League season’s twists and turns continued on Saturday afternoon as strong title contenders Silver Strikers, who welcomed back Chimwemwe Idana to their team, were stunned 1-0 by Dedza Dynamos at Champions Stadium in Mponela.

The Central Bankers, who were 4-1 winners over Moyale Barracks on Wednesday, targeted another victory in order to move to the top of the summit in a match where they had plenty of chances but scored none.

With Idana returning to the squad after terminating his contract with Mbeya United on Friday, Pieter De Jongh’s charges were highly motivated as they pressed from all angles in search of the much needed goals in order to fend away competition from Bullets who are currently not involved in the domestic competitions due to their CAF Champions League involvement.

But the visitors scored in the 74th minute through Alex Benson to inspire his team to a memorable victory over the Central Region giants.

The defeat means the Area 47 is still stuck on the fourth position with 36 points from 21 games, while Dynamos are eighth placed with 29 points from the same number of games.

At Nankhaka Stadium, a Raphael Phiri brace inspired Moyale Barracks to a comfortable 2-0 win over Extreme FC despite finishing the game with ten men due to a second yellow card to Walusungu Mdoka.

The win takes the Mzuzu based soldiers out of the relegation zone with 26 points from 22 games whilst Extreme FC are extremely in trouble as they sit bottom of the standings with 14 points from 23 games.

At Balaka Stadium, a strike in each half from Chikumbutso Salima and Robert Saizi saw Bangwe All Stars bouncing back from their disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Chitipa United at Mpira Stadium to claim all the points over the struggling Zomba based Soldiers.

The win takes Abel Mkandawire’s side to sixth position with 31 points from 22 games, with Lions sitting in 15th position with 18 points from 21 games.