Ministry of Tourism on Thursday closed the Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

Director of Tourism who was accompanied by some officials from the ministry said the hotel is being closed for failure to follow proper hygiene standards.

Public Relations Officer for the Ministry, Joseph Nkosi, said the hotel has been inspected several times since 2022 but has not adhered to expected standards.

Nkosi said it is against this background that the Tourism Licence of the hotel has been revoked and the hotel havells been given a maximum of 90 days to rectify the shortfalls.

While closing the hotel, the officials removed all the people in the rooms as well as the conference rooms.

Reports indicate that the management of the hotel refunded the money to all people who checked in and booked the hotel.