Casablanca, Morocco – The Coca-Cola system has pledged $1.4 million to support relief efforts in Morocco following the recent earthquake. The donation will be used to provide essential supplies such as food, water, sanitation, and hygiene materials to those affected by the disaster.

The Coca-Cola Foundation has also generously donated $1 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), while an additional $200,000 from a previously approved grant to CARE has been deployed to further bolster relief operations in the affected regions.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco,” said Saadia Madsbjerg, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation. “Our hearts go out to the people affected by this tragedy. We are committed to providing essential supplies and support to help them recover and rebuild their lives.”

In addition to the financial donations, the Coca-Cola system is also providing in-kind donations of beverages and other essential supplies to affected communities. The company is also working with its local bottling partners to ensure that employees and their families have access to essential resources.

“We are committed to standing by the people of Morocco during this difficult time,” said Luisa Ortega, President of Coca-Cola Africa operating unit. “We will continue to work with our partners to provide relief and support to those in need.”

The Coca-Cola system has a long history of supporting disaster relief efforts around the world. In 2020, the company donated $100 million to support relief efforts for COVID-19. The company has also donated millions of dollars to support relief efforts for other disasters, such as the earthquakes in Haiti and Nepal.

The Coca-Cola system is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where it operates. This donation is just one example of the company’s ongoing commitment to helping those in need.