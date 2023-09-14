Malawi’s celebrated musician Patience Namadingo has fired his overall Manager James Makunje.

Namadingo also known as Doc, announced about the the firing of Makunje who managed his brand since January last year, through a Facebook post on Wednesday, 13 September, 2023.

However, the once gospel musician has not made public the actual reasons that have led to the firing, but only recognized Makunje’s phenomenal work saying he has tirelessly took the brand to great heights.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances we have decided to remove Mr James Makunje from active duty as Overall manager of the Doc. We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavours.

“The Doc would like to thank Mr James Makunje for the phenomenal work he has done during his time with us in taking the brand to great heights in his time as overall manager of the brand from 2022 January to September 2023. The Currency remains Love,” announced Namadingo.

Makunje who was once manager for Limbani ‘Tay Grin’ Kalirani, was appointed after Peter O. Mazunda retired from his overall managerial post in Namadingo’s management team, Namartists.