A 28-year-old man identified as Ishmael Phiri has been fined 80,000 Malawi Kwacha in Mchinji for stabbing a sex worker after she refused to have unprotected sex with him.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Gladys Mzama told the court that Phiri approached the sex worker at a pub where she agreed to have sex with Phiri for K1000.

In the room, Phiri demanded unprotected but the woman refused.

Phiri reacted by snatching the K1000 he paid her along with other money the women had earned.

This resulted in a quarrel as the two exchanged words and fought.

“The convict then stabbed the sex worker on her underbelly with a knife,” said Mzama.

In court, Phiri pleaded not guilty but later was convicted upon full trial.

Third Grade Magistrate Samuel Chakudza then fined Phiri K80,000 as compensation to the sex worker for the injury suffered.

Chakudza said Phiri will spend two years in prison if he fails to pay the money.

The convict hails from Chidzanja Village Traditional Authority Simphasi in Mchinji.