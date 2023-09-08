Senior Chief Chimaliro of Thyolo has died at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre days after being involved in a motorcycle accident.

Ministry of Loca Government spokesperson Anjoya Mwanza has confirmed, saying the traditional leader has died while receiving treatment.

“The Ministry regrettably confirms the death of Senior Chief Chimaliro of Thyolo who was receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on 3rd September, 2023,” said Mwanza.

On Sunday, the chief was involved in an accident while coming from Thyolo boma heading to Goliati side on a motorcycle

He sustained head injury and was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he has died.

His death comes after the death of Tradition Authority Changata of the same district who died on Wednesday, 6 September.

Meanwhile, people have gathered at Mphembere headquarters in the district for the burial of TA Changata.