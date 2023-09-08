Lethal on the pitch, likable and loved off it. Tributes have poured in for the former Surestream Academy and Silver Strikers winger Thuso Paipi following his death on Friday morning.

Diminutive and slightly built, but very deadly with the ball, Paipi who has died aged 25 was aptly described as the ‘trigger that finished off the job for the highly skilled winger.

Off the pitch, there was no more popular player among his peers and supporters alike than the winger from Blantyre.

The Central Bankers paid a special tribute to their former hero, describing his talent and level of commitment as instrumental to the team’s Airtel Top 8 Cup triumph in 2017.

“Members of the Board, Secretariat, and Fans of Silver Strikers FC are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Thuso Paipi, a cherished member of the Silver Strikers family who served as a player with unparalleled dedication and skill.

“Paipi joined the team in 2016 from Sure Stream Academy, and he was released in 2022.

“Paipi’s talent and commitment were instrumental in our victory in the 2017 Airtel Top 8, a triumph that brought joy to the Area 47 outfit.

“As a club, we are delighted to have had such a talent, and he will forever be one of the club legends

“As we mourn his loss, our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those who knew him.

“May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire us all,” reads the club’ statement.

Malawian champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets also paid tribute to the late fallen hero.

“FCB Nyasa Big Bullets is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Silver Strikers FC player Thuso Paipi.

Everyone at Bullets sends their sincere condolences to Thuso’s family and friends at this sad time,” read the statement on the club’s official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has also condoled the deceased’ family.

“President Walter Nyamilandu Manda on behalf of FAM, has conveyed condolences on the passing of former Silver Strikers FC player Thuso Paipi. Paipi played for Silver between 2016 and 2022.

“In this sorrowful time, FAM would like to extend to the family of Paipi our heartfelt condolences. May our Lord comfort you and your loved ones in these trying times. Our prayer is that the soul of Thuso should rest in eternal peace,” reads the statement.

Another tribute from Sulom reads:”The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) is greatly shocked at the demise of Mr Thuso Paipi, former Silver Strikers FC winger.

“His contribution to the country’s top flight football is immeasurable. He shall always be remembered for the selfless contributions he made.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Paipi played for The Central Bankers for six consecutive seasons before he got released at the start of last season.

Burial details will be announced in due course.