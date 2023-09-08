A 54-year-old man has been granted bail in Lilongwe after spending over one-and-a-half years in prison without being prosecuted following allegations that he killed a suspected intruder.

The man Madalitso Shuga of Ngomani Village in Lilongwe has been granted bail by the High Court following the intervention of the Legal Aid Bureau.

He was arrested by Kanengo Police in February 2022 and has not had an opportunity to appear in court to address the murder accusation against him.

According to the bureau, the incident leading to the man’s arrest occurred on December 29, 2021, when a scream was heard coming from a nearby house during the late hours of the night.

Shuga responded to the commotion and joined fellow neighbors at the scene.

It was revealed that a woman residing in the nearby house had discovered a strange man hiding in her bathroom when she went to use it. Given the late hour, it was collectively decided among the neighbors that the matter should be reported to the village headman, while some individuals remained vigilant around the stranger.

Shuga accompanied the homeowner to the village headman’s residence to deliver the message. They were advised to inform village security personnel about the situation. However, when they approached the village security personnel, they were informed that the individual involved was no longer part of their service.

As midnight approached, Shuga decided to return home. He escorted the woman back to her house where a group of people was still gathered, keeping an eye on the suspected intruder.

The following morning, news circulated that villagers from their area had discovered a deceased body, identified as the same stranger who had been found hiding in the neighbor’s bathroom.

On February 18, 2022, at approximately 2am, Malawi Police arrested Shuga on murder charges.

He spent four days in police custody before being taken to court for committal, where he was ordered to be remanded at Maula Prison.

Shuga’s son sought legal aid from the Malawi Legal Aid Bureau on behalf of his father. Senior Legal Aid Advocate Ruth Harawa, along with Assistant Legal Aid Officers Jamila Stambuli and Atusaghe Mushani, provided legal assistance.

The High Court has now granted Madalitso Shuga bail under conditions, requiring him to provide a cash bond of MK25,000, secure two sureties, each bonded at MK150,000 in noncash assets, and report to Kanengo Police every fortnight.