Renowned Malawian author and poet Tendai Shaba has released his highly anticipated second book ‘A lady in a yellow dress’.

Shaba confirmed that the 200 paged collection of poems has been officially released on Tuesday 5th September, 2023 and that a book launch event is scheduled for November this year.

Shaba further said the book which has 195 poems and is expected to be available in all the major book retailers worldwide was written to inspire positive thoughts and feelings and overall positive spiritual and emotional wellness.

The poet further explained that the book seeks to explore the significance of the color yellow which he says is the color of healing and happiness, and that the lady signifies the feminine qualities of a woman and how she presents her thoughts and feelings.

Shaba who recently collaborated with Malawi’s former president Dr Joyce Banda in a poem, further believes the the book which is suitable for both adults and the youth will touch more souls on spiritual and emotional wellness.

“I have been on a spiritual journey for the past 3 years and I realized that my written works on mental, spiritual and emotional wellness were touching so many people. This book epitomizes all that work,” said Shaba.

The book which is released worldwide, will be in all formats including paperback, hardcover and EBook but audiobook formats are expected to be available in 2024.

Shaba who is also an activist, previously wrote poems on mental health related with other social issues such as gender based violence, women empowerment, climate change, labour and productivity.

He has since thanked several women in leadership in Malawi who he says have shown support for the book which include: Old Mutual Group CEO Edith Jiya, Centenary Bank Managing Director Zandile Shaba, ACB Director Martha, Dr. Margaret Chaika PhD and Charity C. Mughogho from Standard Bank Malawi.

‘A lady in a yellow dress’ is Shaba’s second poetry book which comes after ‘Moments to Cherish’ which was released back in 2020.