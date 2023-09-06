The bodies of 6 members of the same family who were involved in an accident at a place called Mbuna in Lilongwe were laid to rest yesterday at Chinsapo 2 in the city.

The funeral was attended by many people including politicians such as the general secretary of UTM party Patricia Kaliati and president of AFORD party, Enock Chihana.

The accident happened between 21:30 hours on September 4.

The victims are Kefasi Pachi, 47, (driver), Getrude Pachi, 65, Shukrani Pachi, 25, Estina Pachi, 22, Ayilepile Pachi, 17 and Tony Kasamiro, 4.

They all hailed from Ngwaya Village, Traditional Authority Liwonde in Machinga District.

It is said that the six family members were going back to Chinsapo from Machinga where they went to attend a chieftaincy installation ceremony.

Upon arrival at the said area of the accident, their car collided head-on with a G4S security company motor vehicle and they were pronounced dead upon arrival at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.