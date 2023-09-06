A 45-year-old man has hanged himself in a church in Thyolo after his wife gave the church K12,000 which the couple earned from piecework.

The man has been identified as

Rex Kondwani.

Masambanjati police officer in-charge, senior superintendent, George Kaleso, has told the local media that the incident has happened at Muwalo village, Traditional Authority Changata in the district.

Kaleso said the couple was engaged to do gardening piecework and was paid K12,000 which was kept by the wife.

“Yesterday, when Mr. Kondwani asked for his share, the wife told him she had donated the money to their local church,” he said.

This led to an argument between the couple.

The man was later found hanging from the roof of the prayer house.

Suicide cases have been on the rise in Malawi with 256 cases recorded in the fist half of this year.