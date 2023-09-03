The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says Member of Parliament for Mwanza Central Nicholas Dausi is no longer a member of the party.

DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has said this in a statement today.

According to Namalomba, this follows a recommendation by the party’s Disciplinary Committee and a decision by the Central Executive Committee which found Dausi guilty of three misconducts contrary to the DPP constitution.

“Hon. Dausi ceases to be the party’s Member of Parliament and its publicity secretary” reads the statement.

The expulsion comes days after Dausi was capture in a video clip dancing with Malawi Congress Party senior members at rally in Mwanza where cabinet ministers were launching construction of a stadium.

The clip led to speculation that Dausi wants to return to the MCP where he was a member before he joined the DPP.

There have been in-fightings in the DPP since the party lost power in the 2020 presidential elections.

Dausi appears to be in the camp of party Vice President Kondwani Nankhumwa who wants to replace Peter Mutharika as the party president. However, others in the party want Mutharika to continue leading the DPP and to become its torchbearer in the 2025 presidential elections.