Police in Zomba have arrested a 23-year- old prophet of the Light of Christ Ministry for allegedly sexually abusing a 17-year-old praise team member and impregnating her.

Assistant Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sonia Chipao has confirmed to Malawi24 the arrest of The Light of Christ Ministry Prophet.

Chipao said that the suspect has been identified as Kumbukani Issah who hails from Chidothi village, Traditional Authority Chimali in Thyolo district.

According to the reports, the victim is a member of the praise team in the ministry.

In February 2023, the suspect prophesied to the girl that she will become his future wife.

During the month of April, the suspect called the girl to his house for prayers and later invited her to his room where he sexually abused her.

The mother of the girl became suspicious of her daughter as she was showing signs of pregnancy.

Upon being questioned, she then revealed that she was being sexually abused by the prophet in his house.

The mother went to the prophet and asked about the matter who admitted that he is responsible for the pregnancy and promised to marry the girl.

The matter was reported to Zomba Police station leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The victim was referred to Zomba Central hospital where a 16 week pregnancy was confirmed.

The suspect will soon be taken to the court of law to answer the charge of having sex with a minor.

In Malawi, it is a criminal offence to have sex with a person under the age of 18.