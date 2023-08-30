Senior Chief Mpama of Chiradzulu District has died after collapsing at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe where he was attending a meeting alongside other senior traditional leaders.

Minister of Local Government Richard Chimwendo Banda announced the death of the chief at the same meeting.

The chief reportedly left the room of the meeting because he was not feeling well.

While outside the room, he collapsed and was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead

A statement on Chiradzulu District Council Facebook page says the District Commissioner is saddened over the death.

“The District Commissioner is saddened to announce the untimely death of Senior Chief Mpama who has passed away at Kamuzu Central Hospital this afternoon of Wednesday 29 August 2023 due to heart ATTACK,” reads part of the statement.

According to the statement, other details will be communicated soon.