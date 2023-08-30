The Chief Resident Magistrate’s court in Lilongwe has ordered the release of Bon Kalindo who was arrested earlier today.

Kalindo was nabbed at the district commissioner’s office in Lilongwe on suspicion that he breached his bail conditions in a case in which he is accused of tampering with electricity connection.

The court has also suspended the warrant of arrest for Kalindo it issued yesterday pending an inter-party hearing scheduled for September.

The arrest was made following planned mass demonstrations organized by Kalindo.

The protests which went ahead today were aimed at presenting a petition to President Lazarus Chakwera asking him to resign over the country’s economic situation.