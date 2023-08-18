Police at Jenda in Mzimba are keeping in custody Suzgo Nyirenda and Albert Palatine on suspicion that they stole cattle worth K1.5 million in the district.

It is said that during the night of August 14, 2023 the duo broke into a kraal belonging to Chimwemwe Ngoma at Yeremiya Phakati Village, Embangweni, and went away with the three cattle.

Jenda Police Station detectives apprehended the culprits following a tip-off from well wishers.

In a related development, the station has also arrested six people who are suspected of committing various offences around Jenda area.

The offences range from theft, having child sexual abuse, trafficking in persons, and house breaking.

All the suspects will appear before court soon to answer applicable charges.

Meanwhile, in a bid to create a crime free environment Jenda Police Station is conducting joint security operations together with members of community.