…as Sulumba move to Kuwait for a new team..

Flames forward Chawanangwa Kaonga has extended his contract by two years at Zambia’s MTN Super League side, Zanaco FC, Malawi24 can reveal.

The forward was in his final six months of his one year deal he signed with Zanaco in February this year from Silver Strikers.

Sulumba (C) holds his new team’s jersey

After his exceptional performances with the Malawi National Football Team at the Hollywoodbet Cosafa Cup in South Africa, where he was named the player of the tournament.

According to various reports, he was attracting interest from South African clubs who were desperate to land the striker.

But Kawonga has put all the speculations to bed by agreeing to a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

His focus will now be on helping his team in the new season currently underway in Zambia.

In a related development, former Blantyre United, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets forward Muhammad Sulumba has signed a one-year deal with sulaibikhat sporting club in Kuwait from Muharraq SC which is from Bahrain for an undisclosed fee.

Sulumba was also named the vice captain of his new club.