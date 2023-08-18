Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has supported Ntopwa with local camping and local transport in South Africa worth K13 million ahead of their maiden CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA qualifier participation in Durban, South Africa.

FAM has offered the Malawi Women’s National champions free full board accommodation for two weeks at Mpira Village at the cost of K11 million.

The team’s delegation of 30 players and seven officials went in into camp on Sunday and will stay at Mpira Village until Sunday August 27 when they fly out to Durban for the competition to take place between 30 August and September 8, 2023.

FAM has also facilitated the hiring of a coach at K2 million for the team’s travel from Johannesburg to Durban and return.

“When the team knocked on our doors for support, we decided to assist them with a two-week camp and also offered to pay for their local transport in South Africa as they only booked air tickets from Blantyre to Johannesburg and back.

“We feel Ntopwa deserves support from all of us on this project which is crucial to the development of Women’s Football in the country and we are asking Malawians to come on board and support the team as they are carrying Malawi flag at this tournament,” said FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda.

Ntopwa owner Jomo Osman said: “We would like to thank FAM for the gesture and we don’t take their support . We will work hard and give our best at the tournament.”

Ntopwa are in Group A alongside last year’s winners Green Buffaloes from Zambia, Double Action Ladies from Botswana and Lesotho Defence Force.

Source: FAM