Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe have arrested a 42-year-old lady, Flora Thom, who hired a lorry and stole her employer’s household items worth over K2 million.

The owner of the house has told police that in June this year he employed Thom as a housemaid at his house in Area 49. Yesterday, August 6, 2023, he and other family members went to church leaving the suspect home.

While her boss was still at church, Thom hired a motor vehicle and packed household items worth over K2 million. But before she left, a boy who was then at a neighbor’s house arrived and immediately informed the owner.

Following a report, police rushed to the scene and rescued the suspect from some angry people. Police also recovered all the items which include furniture, food stuffs, beddings, Plasma TV screen and assorted clothes.

Thom hails from Nangumi Village under Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo. She is expected to appear in court soon.

Police have since reminded people of the need to be careful and cautious when employing house servants to avoid further incidents of this nature.