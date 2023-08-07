Tobacco Commission (TC) says Malawi has made US$282,618,477 (about K295 billion) after selling over 120 million kilograms of tobacco during the 2023 tobacco marketing season which ended on Friday.

Public Relations Officer for Tobacco Commission Telephorus Chigwenembe said the 120,056,392 kilograms of tobacco were sold at an average price of $2.35.

The 2023 tobacco selling season came to an end on Friday with the closure of Mzuzu Floors. It lasted 17 weeks.

“In the 2022 selling season which lasted 20 weeks, 85 million kilograms valued at $182 million were sold at an average price of $2.14,” he explained.

According to the Commission, the just ended tobacco selling season was very successful because of the good prices throughout the period.

“It was even more exciting towards the end of the season when buyers offered record prices,” said Chigwenembe.

He went on to say that there were no serious market disruptions as was the case in the past.

Meanwhile, registration and licensing of farmers for the 2023/2024 growing season continues at all TC offices – in Mzuzu, Kasungu, Lilongwe and Limbe.

Chigwenembe has encouraged farmers to grow more tobacco as they did in the 2022/ 2023 growing season.