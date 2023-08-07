Acclaimed music producer Catzico has released his new single “Ngifuna” featuring Troy Afrika. The song is a celebration of love and a musical fusion that bridges the gap between continents.

In “Ngifuna,” Catzico effortlessly blends African rhythms with the energy of afro tech and afro house, creating a unique and exhilarating sound. The track features infectious beats, rich melodies, and intricate layers of instrumentation, all topped off by Troy Afrika’s beautiful vocals. The result is a song that transports listeners to a place where love intertwines and music unites.

“Ngifuna” is a testament to Catzico’s boundless creativity, versatility, and ability to transcend boundaries through music. It is a song that will appeal to fans of all genres, and it is sure to become a classic.

“I am so excited to share ‘Ngifuna’ with the world,” said Catzico. “This song is a labor of love, and it is a reflection of my passion for music and my desire to connect with people from all over the world. I hope that this song will bring people together and celebrate the power of love.”

“Ngifuna” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

About Catzico

Catzico is a South African music producer who is known for his unique blend of African rhythms and electronic sounds. He has released several successful singles and EPs, and his music has been featured on major streaming platforms around the world. Catzico is a rising star in the electronic music scene, and his music is sure to continue to reach new audiences in the years to come.

About Troy Afrika

Troy Afrika is a South African singer and songwriter who is known for his soulful vocals and his ability to connect with audiences on a deep level. He has released several successful albums, and his music has been featured in films and television shows. Troy Afrika is a passionate advocate for social justice, and his music often reflects his commitment to making the world a better place.