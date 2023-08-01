Police in Zomba have arrested a 24-year-old woman for attempting to smuggle a cellphone into Zomba Maximum Prison.

The suspect has been identified as Beatrice Kasakala, from Chelewani village, Traditional Authority Mchiramwera in Thyolo district.

According to Zomba Police publicist, Patricia Sipiliano, the suspect went to the prison to visit her brother who was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in 2017 for raping a child.

During the visit, the suspect took a loaf of bread as food for his brother and had hidden a cellphone inside the bread.

A prison warder on duty scanned the bread as per requirements and in the process, detected the cellphone.