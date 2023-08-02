The first round of the 2023 TNM Super League will be concluded today when Mighty Tigers and Moyale Barracks will play host to leaders Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers respectively.

The defending champions, who rose to the top of the table on Saturday afternoon following their 2-0 victory over Karonga United, have the opportunity to finish the first round on top if they beat the struggling Tigers FC at Kamuzu Stadium.

Tigers, in the bottom three, haven’t recorded any victory over Bullets since 2011, and they have been dancing to the tune of the log leaders who have collected points over and over again.

Last season, Bullets scored seven goals past the Kanjedza outfit who survived the relegation towards the end of the season.

A win for Bullets will take their tally to 32 points, three above the second-placed Chitipa United, who wrapped up their first round campaign with a 1-0 victory over Chitipa United last Saturday.

But, if the hosts claim all the points, they will move out of the relegation zone with 16 points, level with Blue Eagles who were runners-up last season, but they have found the going very tough in the current campaign.

At Mzuzu Stadium, third placed Silver will visit Mzuzu Stadium for a very crucial match against Moyale Barracks.

When the two teams met in the FDH Bank Cup, the Mzuzu based soldiers knocked out the Bankers on penalties following a 1-1 result in the regulation time.

Pieter De Jhong’s charges, who have been dominating throughout the opening matches, suffered their second loss of the season, and first at home when they lost 2-1 to cross-town rivals, Civil Service United on Sunday.

The defeat eventually saw them dropping into third position with 28 points, a point behind Bullets in the championship race.

As for the Soldiers, a win will see them dislodging Kamuzu Barracks into the 6th position with 20 points.

Meanwhile, the second round fixtures will commence next weekend across the nation.