A minibus on Sunday evening hit a group of students who were walking along the Machinga-Zomba M3 Road on their way to Domasi Institute of Management and Technology (DIMT).

The accident occured on Sunday evening around 18:00 hours at Domasi Works.

Reports indicate that the Toyota Hiace minibus registration number MHG 5915 was being driven by Mr. Moses Phiri aged 35 who was driving from the direction of Domasi heading to Songani with 15 passengers on board .

On arrival at Domasi Works trading center, due to excessive speed, the driver failed to control his motor vehicle and the vehicle hit a group of students who were coming from a football match and were walking towards same direction.

The minibus then swerved to the other side of the road where it hit motor vehicle registration number another vehicle

Following the impact, eight students sustained injuries of various degrees while other pedestrians and passengers from both vehicles escaped with minor injuries.

They were all taken to Zomba Central Hospital for treatment.

Authorities at Zomba Central Hospital have told the local media that seven students out of the 37 who were involved in the road accident last night, are in critical condition.

The students have sustained fractures and head injuries.

DIMT Principal Administrator, Fredson Kambeni has since refuted social media reports that the accident has claimed lives.

“So far, the hospital has not received dead people,” says Kambeni.