The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has threatened to expel from the party its vice president for the south Kondwani Nankhumwa if he fails to avail himself to a disciplinary hearing this week.

This is according to DPP’s National Disciplinary Committee letter dated, 25th July, 2023 signed by its secretary Jean Mathanga which summons Nankhumwa who is also the leader of opposition to a disciplinary hearing slated for this coming Wednesday in Lilongwe.

The letter seen by this publication, indicates that Nankhumwa has been summoned for a disciplinary hearing for contravention of the Constitution of DPP where among others he is being accused of holding rallies without seeking consent.

The party says whistle stop tours which Nankhumwa conducted between 15 and 25 July, 2023 in the Southern Region, were done without approval from the DPP president Arthur Peter Mutharika and says this displayed disrespect to the party leadership.

The party has then charged the leader of opposition for undermining the Authority of the President of the party which they say is contrary to Articles 6 (vii) and (ix) of the DPP Constitution and has threatened to expel him from the party if he fails to make it to the hearing.

“You are hereby given notice of a disciplinary hearing against you to be conducted by the Disciplinary Committee of the Democratic Progressive Party at the Dream Village in Area 43 in Lilongwe, on Wednesday, the 2nd day of August, 2023 at 09:00 hours in the forenoon.

“TAKE NOTICE that if you fail to attend the Disciplinary Hearing without any justifiable reasons, the Committee has the power to make recommendations to the Central Committee for necessary sanctions including expulsion, suspension or censure,” reads part of the summon.

The party has further warned Nankhumwa not to mobilise his supporters to the disciplinary hearing, saying he will either be expelled, suspended or censured if he does so.

“If you mobilise your supporters to accompany you to the Disciplinary Hearing, the Committee has the power to make recommendations to the Central Committee for necessary sanctions including expulsion, suspension or censure.

“If you or any of your supporters do anything to disrupt the Disciplinary Hearing, the Committee has the power to make recommendations to the Central Committee for necessary sanctions including expulsion, suspension or censure,” reads another part of the summon.

This is a continuation of an internal war in DPP which has resulted into formation of several factions as a result of leadership wrangles which continues haunting the party.