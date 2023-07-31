Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has asked churches in the country to actively take part in developing the nation, observing the country cannot rely on one sector but needs collective effort from all stakeholders.

He was speaking on Sunday in Lilongwe during thanksgiving prayers to God for his faithfulness both to the church and the nation, organized by Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP).

He thanked the church for the invitation, observing the fellowship during such prayers is meaningful and important.

“Before Malawi became a nation with leaders, it’s the church that was leading people since time immemorial and CCAP was a great part of it, so let us all rise and help each other to develop the Nation, let us hold hands in the development of Malawi because if we don’t do it, no one will come and do it for us, let us uphold our pride and honor in uplifting this nation” he said.

At the function, the president assured Malawians that his government will work hard in making farm inputs under the Affordable Input Program (AIP) subsidy program available in good time so that farmers can have good harvest.

He also pledged his government`s commitment to creating a conducive environment for the church to worship freely.

In his speech, Nkhoma Synod Moderator, Reverend Phillip Kambulire said the church will support the president in his effort to develop the country.

“We know that the president also wants this nation to develop, he wishes this nation well too but he cannot do everything by himself, he cannot go into people’s homes to work for them, he cannot go to people’s farms and farm for them. So, as individual members of the church, we need to work hard and bring success to our homes because this success will contribute to the nations development,” said Kambulire.

He said Nkhoma Synod will continue praying for the president and his government and encouraged everyone to stop complaining but to thank God all the times.

Reported by Kumbukani Kondowe