Police in Thyolo have arrested 22-year-old Chikondi Samera on suspicion that she was involved in the death of her younger sister, 12-year-old Mwayi Phiri, who was found dead in a resthouse.

Thyolo Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Rabecca Kashoti has confirmed the arrest of Chikondi Samera.

“Chikondi is elder sister of a girl whose body was found dead inside room number 3 at Orama Guest House on July 24, 2023 around 8:30 pm,” she said.

Kashoti added that postmortem conducted at Thyolo District Hospital shows that Mwayi Phiri died due to severe loss of blood.

Commenting on the matter, Group Village Headman Magombo thanked Police officers for their quick investigation, saying people were looking forward to know what exactly happened for the young girl to lose her life.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased will be laid to rest on July 26, 2023 in Magombo Village, (TA) Nchilamwera.

Currently, the suspect is in Police custody pending court hearing to answer charges of murder.

Reported by Aubrey Kashoni