A man has been hit by a train in Blantyre while reportedly walking on a railway line with headphones on.

The accident has happened in Machinjiri Area 1 in Blantyre.

Ndirande Police spokesperson, Jailos Maxwell, has confirmed the incident, saying officers were rushing to the scene.

Eyewitnesses have told the local media that the man who is yet to be identified was walking on the railway track with headphones and did not hear the sound of the train as it was coming.