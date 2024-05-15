The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has announced a three-day break from Phase 8 of the National ID Registration exercise to give space for the administration of the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examination next week.

A statement signed by NRB’s Principal Secretary, MAK Sambo, indicates that implementation of Phase 8 of the National ID Outreach and Community Death Registration exercise, will break from 22nd to 24th May 2024.

The Bureau says: “The three (3) day break is aimed at giving a chance to standard eight pupils to sit for their Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations in a peaceful and suitable examination environment.”

The Bureau has further reported that it will resume the registration exercise on 25th May 2024 after the examinations.

Phase 8 of the National ID Outreach and Community Death Registration exercise, carried out in Blantyre Urban and Lilongwe Urban, started on May 9, 2024, and was expected to end on 24 Maya, 2024.