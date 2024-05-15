The Alliance For Democracy (AFORD) has summoned to a disciplinary hearing Yeremiah Chihana over his statement that the party has endorsed the presidential candidature of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika.

During the DPP mega rally at Mjamba Park in Blantyre on Sunday, May 13, 2024, Chihana told Times Television that AFORD had endorsed Mutharika as an alliance president for forthcoming 2025 polls.

However, the party in a letter released a few hours after Chihana made the statement, distanced itself from the endorsement claiming it was solely from the lawmaker as an individual and not from the party.

Following this, the party has summoned the Mzimba North legislator to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee on Thursday 16, May 2024 at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

In a letter to Chihana which has been signed by the party’s Acting Secretary General Linda Limbe, AFORD says the statement was a gross indiscipline and contrary to the party’s position.

“You purported the following: That as a Member of Parliament elected on AFORD ticket and an ex-official member of the Party’s National Executive Committee, you were delegated by the party and its leadership to attend and represent it at the said rally.

“That you were duly authorized to make a statement regarding an Alliance and support from Aford Party to Professor Peter Mutharika in the 2025 elections which is not correct nor the position of the party. This is gross Indiscipline and contrary to the party’s position, hence the summon,” reads part of the summon to Chihana.

The party further indicates that the hearing will be held by Chapter X, SECTION 12 (1) and (2) of the Party’s Constitution.