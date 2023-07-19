Private schools have this year outshined government-owned schools as Maranatha Academy Private Schools has become this year’s best contributor after sending a total of 306 students to public universities.

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday 18th July, 2023, released the list of students selected to pursue their tertiary education in the country’s six public universities.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary for Education Chikondano Mussa, 5,106 male students and 3,446 females, totaling to 8,552 students, have been selected to the six public universities in the country after 19,550 applications were submitted.

Among the 8,552 successful students, Maranatha Academy Private Schools, has contributed 306, making it the top contributor seconded by Likuni which has sent 154 students to public universities.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga while applauding his students for the result, said he is very happy.

Kaonga attributed the result to an exceptional performance of his institution during the 2022 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination where more students from his institution passed with flying colours.

“Maranatha Academy Private Schools has really sent 306 students to various public universities, and among the population, 141 are girls while 165 are boys. This is no mean achievement and we would like to say thank you to the parents who entrusted us with the future of their children.

“To our students, who will forever be part of our story and history, we are so proud of their achievement and we wish them all the best as they take the next big step of their lives,” explained Kaonga who was over the moon.

Kaonga further hinted that his institution will remain committed towards improving the standards of the country’s education system.

The list of schools’ performance in sending students to public universities this year, has seen Chaminade becoming the third best performing school after sending 134 students with Loyola on fourth position after sending 122 students, Marymount 112 students and Target Mzuzu 109 students among others.

The six universities which these students have been selected to are Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KuHeS), Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Mzuzu University (Mzuni) and the University of Malawi (UNIMA).

You can view and download the full list below