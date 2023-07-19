Reverend Chuck Monts from the United States of America has embarked on a 1,056 kilometer bicycle fundraising exercise from Kaporo in Karonga to Marka in Nsanje to raise K30 million which will be donated to Synod of Livingstonia and Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP).

Monts said this is the third time to embark on such an initiative and that the money will be channeled towards health facilities within Synod of Livingstonia, a reverends’ seminary at Nkhoma in Lilongwe and to survivors of Cyclone Freddy in the Southern Region.

Speaking on Tuesday as he passed through Mzuzu the 63-year-old Monts said he started undertaking such initiatives when he was 18 years old and he continues doing the exercise for good cause.

“The trip began from Kaporo in Karonga on Sunday and we covered 120 kilometers on the first day. It has been my dream since the 1980s to come and support the needy in Africa and I am grateful for this opportunity,” said Monts.

Monts who is being accompanied by his wife on the trip further appealed to the general public to support the fundraising activity and other similar initiatives to reach out to under-privileged people.

“Although we cannot control people’s perception towards charity works, me and my wife are aware that there are a lot of people in need and if two people can do this initiative, we hope Malawians will consider the gratitude for what God has given them and donate generously towards this cause, “he added.

Monts also plans to visit several churches in the central region after the fund raising trip to persuade Christians and other well-wishers to make more contributions towards the initiative.

In his remarks, the Deputy General Secretary of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Reverend Isaiah Mhone said he was overwhelmed with the gesture that Monts has demonstrated adding that the initiative will go a long way in meeting the needs of Malawians who access health services in the synod’s health facilities.

Reported by Esther Ndhlozi and Emily Kamisa