Police in Limbe have arrested four men in connection to a mob attack that led to the murder of 29-year-old Mazunzo Gunda who was accused of stealing from a shop at Chigumula Township in Blantyre.

The four are Francis Chikafa ,53, James Alison 34, Stanley Chivundi, 29, and Ruben Gezakanjani, 35

Public Relations Officer for Limbe Police Station Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama said he incident occurred on January 17, 2023, when Gunda was allegedly involved in the theft of assorted items from a groceries shop in Chiswe village, Chigumula Township.

The suspects were part of a mob that assaulted Gunda to death, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Consequently, the four individuals have been charged with murder and are presently awaiting their court appearance.

Francis Chikafa hails from Zintambira village, Traditional Authority Chakhumbira, Ntcheu district, James Alison comes from Muhasuwa village, Traditional Authority Kadewere, Chiradzulo district, Stanley Chivundi hails from Liwundi village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba district whilst Ruben Gezakanjani is from Chiswe village in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre district.

Meanwhile , Police in the area are advising the general public to refrain from resorting to mob justice, as it is illegal and violates the law.