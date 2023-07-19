2023 Admissions for University of Malawi (UNIMA), Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR),Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES) and Mzuzu University (MZUNI),

You can view and download the full 2023 selection of university in Malawi here.

1. Download Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) selection, by clicking here

2. Download MUBAS selection, by clicking here

3. Download LUANAR selection, by clicking here

4. Download University of Malawi (UNIMA) selection, by clicking here

5. Download Mzuni selection, by clicking here

6. Download KUHES selection, by clicking here

In Malawi, the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) is the number ranked university according to Times Higher Education. MUST is ranked number 29 in Africa.