Police in Mzuzu have arrested a 48-year-old man for being found in possession of of fake 100 United States Dollar banknotes amounting to US$50,000.

According to Inspector Paul Tembo, Mzuzu police public relations officer, the man Horace Nyasulu was arrested in Mzuzu over the weekend.

Nyasulu was arrested following a tip that he was in Mzuzu to change the fake United States Dollars notes into Malawi Kwacha.

The fake notes have since been seized by the Reserve bank of Malawi for examination.

Nyasulu stays at Phwezi Trading Centre in Rumphi District.