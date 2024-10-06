The Malawi watershed improvement services improvement project (Mwasip) has disbursed a grant amounting to K38 Million to 21 village-level action plans (Vilaps) implementing sustainable and innovative landscape management interventions in Balaka District.

The grants dubbed “Community Environmental Conservation Fund (CECF) are part of incentives to motivate community members to work hard in taking care of the environment while uplifting their socio-economic status through small-scale businesses.

Speaking during the funds disbursement ceremony, Mwasip technical team member Oswald Mlenga said the grant is a token of appreciation to the communities for their participation in environmental conservation practices, urging the recipients to use the funds prudently.

“I urge you to invest the money in profitable business ventures that will see you broadening your income generation activities,” Mlenga advised the recipients.

One of the grant recipients from Chiyembekezo 1 b 6 village level action plan (vilap), Steve Jikele Banda, applauded the government for the gesture, saying they feel encouraged to continue protecting and conserving the environment and has since committed to channel the funds into a revolving fund.

In his remarks, Balaka District Council chairperson and councillor Pharaoh Kambiri concurred with Mlenga and urged the recipients to use the funds wisely.

The project, among other things, aims at scaling up landscape restoration intervention in the middle upper Shire river basin while enhancing the livelihoods of small-holder farming communities and addressing climate change-related shocks such as droughts and floods.