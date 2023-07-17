Transporters Association of Malawi (TAM) says it is saddened with the decision by Illovo Sugar Malawi to offer international sugar haulage contracts to foreign transport companies.

This is contained in a TAM Monday press statement where it has expressed worry over the decision and asked Illovo Sugar Malawi to reassess the decision and promote inclusivity.

The association says it believes that supporting local businesses is vital for fostering economic prosperity and job creation in the country and by giving preference to foreign companies, Illovo Sugar Malawi is undermining the growth of the domestic businesses and disadvantaging the local economy.

TAM further added that they believe that local enterprises possess all the necessary capacity and technical expertise to handle any volume of Sugar to any destination in Africa and can drive domestic growth and ensure the long-term stability of the economy and save the much needed foreign currency.

“Transporters Association of Malawi (TAM) a leading local player in the Transport industry, strongly condemns the recent decision allegedly by Illovo Sugar Malawi, a prominent player in the Sugar industry to award international Sugar haulage contracts to foreign Transport Companies.

“By actively engaging and collaborating with local businesses, companies can foster innovation, create employment opportunities, and contribute to national development. Furthermore, offering business exclusively to foreign companies may raise concerns regarding the security and sovereignty of our nation and likely compromise the quality and efficiency of the operations,” reads part of the statement.

TAM continued to say that dependence on foreign entities not only puts sensitive data and intellectual property at risk but also compromises national self-sufficiency and independence.

The statement also articulated that implementing policies and initiatives that promote fair competition, prioritize domestic enterprises, and nurture entrepreneurship will pave the way for a prosperous and self-reliant economy.

The association has then asked the sugar producer to reassess the decision and has also urged government to make sure that local companies do promote the buy Malawi strategy saying it is key to improving the economy of the country.

“In light of this troubling alleged development, The Transporters Association of Malawi urges Illovo Sugar Malawi to reassess its decision and take immediate measures to promote inclusivity, diversity, and the local business ecosystem.

“We further call upon government authorities, regulatory bodies, and stakeholders to foster an environment that encourages and supports local businesses as by doing so would demonstrate commitment to the economic growth and the Buy Malawi campaign,” reads another part of the statement.