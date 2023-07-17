Police in Mulanje are hunting for suspects who killed an elderly woman in her house and stole her chickens and rabbits.

The woman identified as Mary Chinomba was killed on the night of July 14, 2023 at Gulumba village in Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje district.

According to Mulanje Police spokesperson Innocent Moses, the woman, Chinomba, was a farmer and staying alone at her house.

On July 14, community members noted that she was not seen the whole day. At around 17:00 hours, they went into her house and found dead in her house.

Upon receipt of the matter, Mulanje Police rushed to the scene and verified the incident. It was further noted that her chickens and rabbits which she reared were missing.

She was taken to Mulanje District Hospital where death was certified and postmortem disclosed that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Meanwhile, police officers are on ground to arrest the killers.

Mary Chinomba hailed from Gulumba village in Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje district.