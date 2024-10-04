The Islamic Commission for Justice and Freedom (ICJF) is organizing a peaceful march in Malawi’s Mangochi district on October 11, 2024, to protest the government’s decision to vote against a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

This move has sparked outrage, with the ICJF questioning the government’s motives in a notification letter to the Mangochi District Commissioner and police officer-in-charge.

The letter, signed by ICJF Chief Commissioner Shaibu Abdul Rahaman Ajassie, asks pointedly: “Why does the Malawi government want the war in Gaza to continue when innocent children, women and the elderly are being killed? What is it that the government of Malawi is benefiting from Israel that makes it hate the Palestinians to the extent of celebrating when they are killed?”

The march will begin at Sako and proceed to the District Commissioner’s office, demonstrating the ICJF’s commitment to promoting peace and condemning violence.

This protest comes on the heels of the UN General Assembly’s emergency session, where member states adopted a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, hostage release, and humanitarian access. The resolution received overwhelming support, with 124 countries voting in favour and 43 abstaining, while 14 countries, including Malawi, voted against it.