A South African woman, Nompelo Maloyi, 37, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for hiring her neighbour to kill her uncle to benefit from multiple insurance policies worth R165,000.

According to Lol online news, Maloyi and the hitman, Yithulwazi “Lwazi” Kay, 35, faced justice in the High Court of the South Eastern Cape Division. Their sentences follow the tragic tale of the 66-year-old victim, who was found with a tapestry of stab wounds in his Graaff-Reinet home in November 2022.

Evidence presented in court revealed that Nompelo masterminded the fatal scheme by offering R20,000 as bait for Kay’s involvement.

On November 25, 2022, she left her child in the care of another neighbour and, armed with a knife, stealthily entered her uncle’s residence with Kay. Once inside, they overpowered Mynhardt and unleashed a brutal attack, leading to his untimely death.

In the wake of the crime, Nompelo feigned concern, asking a neighbour to check on her uncle under the pretence of delivering groceries. She later attempted to collect the insurance payout.

However, her role in the tragic incident was revealed when Kay began to threaten her over unpaid dues.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has indicated intentions to challenge the court’s decision, arguing that the sentence was insufficient.

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo highlighted the grave nature of premeditated murder for insurance money, a distressing trend sweeping across the nation.