University of Malawi failed to secure a spot in the inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings, announced recently by Times Higher Education (THE). The Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) is the only representative from Malawian universities. MUST achieved a notable position, ranking 29th among African universities.

Topping the list is The University of the Witwatersrand, also known as Wits University, located in Johannesburg, South Africa. Wits University, which celebrated its centenary last year and boasts notable alumni including Nelson Mandela, has become the first university to claim the coveted top spot in THE’s innovative new ranking system. The University of Johannesburg in South Africa secured the second position, followed by the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences in Tanzania, taking the third spot.

“This unique pioneering ranking, which was developed specifically for, and led by, African education organizations, marks a really significant moment for higher education on the continent. We hope this ranking will help African universities celebrate and showcase good practice, benchmark themselves against peers, and identify key areas where they can improve. Collectively, we hope it helps universities to collaborate to address the challenges the continent faces,” said Phil Baty, THE’s chief global affairs officer, expressing his thoughts on the pioneering ranking.

South Africa dominates the top 10 rankings, with four universities making the list, while Tanzania boasts two institutions. The complete list of the top 10 Sub-Saharan Africa universities is as follows:

University of the Witwatersrand – South Africa University of Johannesburg – South Africa Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences – Tanzania University of Pretoria – South Africa Makerere University – Uganda University of the Western Cape – South Africa Covenant University – Nigeria UGHE – University of Global Health Equity – Rwanda Ashesi University – Ghana Ardhi University – Tanzania

Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST)

MUST was established in 1999 and is located in the city of Blantyre. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. MUST is a public university and is funded by the government of Malawi.

Key Findings from the Rankings

The Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings shed light on the disparities between public and private universities in the region. Out of the 88 ranked institutions, 59 (67%) are public, 21 (24%) are private not-for-profit, and eight are private for-profit (9%). Interestingly, seven of the top 10 universities are public. Public universities obtained an average overall score of 50, charging students a median fee of £966 per year. Private institutions, on the other hand, achieved an average score of 43, with not-for-profit universities charging £1,922 annually and for-profit institutions charging £3,291.

Public universities performed better, on average, across four of the five pillars, including access and fairness, Africa impact, resources and finance, and student engagement. Private universities generally excelled in teaching and employability skills.

Furthermore, public universities tend to have a significantly larger student population, averaging over 18,000 students, compared to the average of around 3,500 for private institutions. Public universities also have a longer history, averaging 28 years, whereas private universities have an average age of 18 years.

University of Malawi

The University of Malawi (UNIMA) is the oldest and largest university in Malawi. It was founded in 1964 and is located in Zomba, the former capital of Malawi. UNIMA is a public university and is funded by the government of Malawi.

In the inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings, the University of Malawi failed to secure a spot in the top 100 universities. However, the university is still a respected institution of higher learning in Malawi and the region. UNIMA is known for its strong academic programs and its commitment to providing quality education to students from all backgrounds.

The University of Malawi is a valuable asset to Malawi and the region. The university is committed to providing quality education to students from all backgrounds and to contributing to the development of Malawi.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings (THE Rankings), often referred to as the THE Rankings or just THE, is the prestigious annual publication of world university rankings by the Times Higher Education magazine. The publication includes global rankings of universities, including by subject and reputation. The THE Rankings is often considered one of the most widely observed university rankings, along with the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) and the QS World University Rankings.