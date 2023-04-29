MUST commits to work with new Students’ Representatives

Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) management has committed to collaboratively work with new members of MUST Students Representative Council (MSRC) to discharge their duties diligently.

Speaking during a swearing in ceremony of the MSRC on April 26, 2023 at MUST campus, University Registrar Alfred Chinombo said management and all staff members are there to serve students, hence the commitment to support the council.

“Management is ready to support you and we are ready to work with you. Come to us whenever you have any challenges so that together we can serve the student community effectively. We should always be handling issues in a cordial manner,” Chinombo said.

The University Registrar advised the new MSRC to be servant leaders if they are to succeed.

“Remember that students are the ones who voted you into these offices and it is a must that there must not be a gap between you and them. Your first priority must be to serve the students with honesty and diligence.”

In his acceptance speech, incoming MSRC president, Alexander Kude, hailed the outgoing MSRC for serving students well, pledging to continue with their successes while finding solutions to the challenges it faced.

“The outgoing members worked hard during their tenure. My administration will work on the values of unity, passion, integrity and hard work,” adding that he is determined to bridge the gap between the students and the management.

“My administration will improve the unity between management and students. We hope this will be achieved by following our constitution.”

Outgoing MSRC president, James Kalawa, advised the new students’ leaders to balance academics and leadership.

“You are leaders, yes, but know that at the same time, you are also students. You need to balance leadership and academics. The moment you need to serve the students, you need to work hard in your studies. You need to balance the two to excel in your leadership and academics because there are no special academic favours for MSRC members,” Kalawa said.

MSRC is provided for in the MUST laws and among others, it acts as a voice for students on their welfare while on campus.

As such, it is the bridge between students and University management where students channel their issues through MSRC to management for consideration and action.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24